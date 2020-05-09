DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — As the latest victim of the coronavirus, Dallas club Lizard Lounge is permanently closing its doors after 28 years in business.
In a statement released Saturday, owner Don Nedler said the cost to maintain the business during the shutdown was “overwhelming.”
“We had to make the most difficult decision today. After 28 years, we’re going to close Lizard Lounge. The cost to maintain the business during the shutdown was overwhelming.
I’d like to thank our employees. They‘re the best I’m the business. Thank you to everyone who enjoyed an evening, celebrated a special event or just came by for a drink and some great music. I’ve loved every minute of it and I’m not gonna lie, this one stings.
We have plans though. There will be a tomorrow and we have a plan for the future. The world we knew has changed and we had to change to survive.
I’ll post more info about our future plans soon. Till then, thanks for the memories and we’ll see you soon.”