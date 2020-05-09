Comments
DENTON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Denton County Public Health (DCPH) announced 12 new cases of the coronavirus Saturday.
The new cases increase the county’s cumulative total to 914.
Press Release: 12 New COVID-19 Cases in Denton County
Visit https://t.co/hnUUZvHp07 for local COVID-19 data including interactive heat maps, hospital and ventilator usage, and city and zip code data. Visit https://t.co/JOQ2P9mIKK for COVID-19 health and safety information. pic.twitter.com/vefBA0kiW0
— Denton County Public Health (@WeAreDCPH) May 9, 2020
DCPH also announced eight newly recovered COVID-19 cases within the county.
