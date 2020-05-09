Filed Under:Coronavirus, Covid-19, DCPH, denton, Denton County, flu guide, Health, North Texas


DENTON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Denton County Public Health (DCPH) announced 12 new cases of the coronavirus Saturday.

The new cases increase the county’s cumulative total to 914.

DCPH also announced eight newly recovered COVID-19 cases within the county.

