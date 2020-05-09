MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Mesquite Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two murder suspects.
At 1:47 a.m. May 9, Mesquite police responded to a shooting call located near the intersection of Gillette Drive and Avis Street. When officers arrived, they discovered the victim, 29-year-old Keniesha Coleman of Terrell, had been shot.
Coleman was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Officials believe the shooting was the result of an altercation between Coleman and two unknown suspects — a black male and female — that have no previous relationship with her.
Anyone with information on Coleman’s murder or the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-8477 or Mesquite police at 972-285-6336.