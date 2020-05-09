Comments
HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The U.S. government has awarded a $275 million border wall contract for construction in South Texas.
Construction is set to begin in January, at the start of President Donald Trump’s second term if he is re-elected.
Caddell Construction Company, based in Montgomery, Alabama, won the contract to build 14 miles of barriers in and around Laredo, Texas, a city of 260,000 people on the Rio Grande.
