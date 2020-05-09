ADDISON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Mother’s Day brunch is one of the biggest meals of the year for the restaurant industry.

And Blue Mesa Grill in Addison is known for its brunch.

“We’re probably talking about 2,000 people or more in our restaurant on Mother’s Day normally,” said Zak Baron, a managing partner for Mesa Southwest Restaurants.

With business down, only two of the company’s five restaurants right now.

In Addison, though, the phones keep ringing with people trying to get a table for Sunday.

“We’re pretty booked up,” said Baron. “If you want to get here about 8 a.m. on Sunday, we’ve got that hour open.”

With the governor’s executive order limiting restaurants to 25% of their normal occupancy, only a couple hundred people will be able to get in.

“We’d love to host more people,” said Baron. “This is the max we can take.”

This year, the restaurant is offering its Mother’s Day brunch on Saturday, too, for anyone willing to celebrate a day early.

It’s among the many restaurants offering curbside pick-up specials.

“Our to-go business is really keeping us going right now,” said Baron.

The Greater Dallas Restaurant Association said some restaurants are still preparing more meals to-go than for dine-in service.

Many dining rooms, it found, were not full, even with the occupancy cap when they re-opened last weekend.

There’s cautious optimism, though — the holiday could bring a boost in business some desperately need.