FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Multiple people have been injured after a shooting near a southeast Fort Worth park Sunday evening, sources told CBS DFW.
The scene is located at 4500 Burke Rd. near Wilbarger Street and Highway 287.
A Fort Worth Police Department spokesperson is currently on the way to the scene.
PIO en route to Wilbarger Park in reference to the shooting. Will share staging area once we arrive.
— Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) May 11, 2020
**This is a developing story that will be updated.**