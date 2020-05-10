Filed Under:Burke Road, dfw, DFW News, Fort Worth, Highway 287, lake arlington, North Texas, Police, suspects, Village Creek Park, Wilbarger Street

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Multiple people have been injured after a shooting near a southeast Fort Worth park Sunday evening, sources told CBS DFW.

CBS 11 News

The scene is located at 4500 Burke Rd. near Wilbarger Street and Highway 287.

CBS 11 News

A Fort Worth Police Department spokesperson is currently on the way to the scene.

**This is a developing story that will be updated.**

