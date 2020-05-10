Comments
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) reported 485 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday, of which 423 were caused by a federal prison outbreak.
So far, the county has seen 3,695 positive cases and 780 recoveries.
TCPH Director Vinny Taneja is reminding residents to keep following public health guidelines:
- Stay home as much as possible. If you do go out, cover your mouth and nose with a mask or scarf.
- Practice social distancing — stay six feet away from others when you are out.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Don’t touch your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid contact with people who are sick.
- If you have difficulty breathing, or a persistent fever, call your doctor or healthcare provider.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve.
- Frequently clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces.
Tarrant County has three COVID-19 community testing sites operating in Fort Worth and Arlington. Appointments are available Monday through Friday. To do a self-screening and make an appointment, go to covidtesting.tarrantcounty.com.
COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath, and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information, go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line at 817-248-6299.