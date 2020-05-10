LAKE WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A Lake Worth restaurant already struggling due to the coronavirus shutdown is now picking up the pieces after a suspected drunk driver slammed into their building.
The driver drove completely through Tuscany Italian Bistro Saturday morning.
No one was injured in the crash but officials said open containers of alcohol were found in the vehicle along with prescription medication.
Owner Jesse Gill and her husband, she said, are devastated.
“We were open for limited capacity and we were really hopeful that this Mother’s Day we were going to make a comeback, and we’re still hoping for the same,” Gill said. “We are cleaning up in there like crazy.”
The Lake Worth Police Department took to Facebook to emphasize the importance of personal responsibility.
“If you choose to drink, please do not drive,” the post read. “Your life and the lives of others are not worth the risk.”