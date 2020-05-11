Comments
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton County Public Health today announced 24 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 946 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Health officials also confirmed that 18 more people have recovered from the disease within the county.
Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing is available in the Little Elm-Aubrey area on Friday, May 15, 2020.
Community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585. The testing center is at Braswell High School at 26750 E University Drive in Aubrey from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
