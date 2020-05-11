



– A Dallas mainstay for almost 100 years is not going to reopen.

The Highland Park Cafeteria in Northeast Dallas temporarily closed on March 16 due to the mandatory shutdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The restaurant owners shared the news of the decision to close permanently on Facebook Monday evening:

We are saddened to let our loyal customers and community know that the Highland Park Cafeteria will not be re-opening. We have been blessed to serve you for many years, to have been part of family celebrations and holiday traditions. We would love to have a farewell event to honor you and our faithful employees, but due to the current restrictions, we won’t be able to. If you would like to have something to remember the good times you have had at HPC, you may participate in our online auction. All contents of the cafeteria, including memorabilia, non-perishable food supplies, furniture and equipment will be sold through ATXauctions.com, starting Friday May 15.

All perishable and frozen food is being donated to local organizations.

One final word — HPC is not tables and chairs and stoves, it is generations of cooks faithfully preparing special recipes and lovingly serving generation of diners. We are safeguarding the secret recipes all 932 of them. So making no promises but who knows? Zucchini muffins may one day make a comeback! If you have any questions , they may be emailed to hpeafe2020@gmail.com Thank you for being an important part of our lives.

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources