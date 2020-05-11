



– News out of San Antonio, Texas where former professional wrestler Jose A. Rodriguez Chucuan — a.k.a Alberto Del Rio — has been arrested and charged with sexual assault.

A police report details how Del Rio allegedly assaulted a woman who he thought had cheated on him.

The woman, who provided photographs to authorities, said the 42-year-old former wrestler brutally beat and sexually assaulted her for hours. She claims that when she wouldn’t admit to infidelity Del Rio slapped her in the head several times and when she refused to put on a dress and dance for him, threatened that if she cried he would take her son and “drop him off in the middle of the road somewhere.”

The report further details the alleged assault, noting that Del Rio tied the woman’s hands with boxing straps, put a sock in her mouth, and over the course of several hours sexually assaulted with various objects.

Del Rio, a San Antonio resident, was arrested on Saturday and charged with sexual assault, a second-degree felony. He posted a $50,000 bond in Bexar County and was released from jail early Sunday morning.

The former wrestler left the WWE in 2014 and continued to wrestle under the name Alberto El Patrón. Del Rio formerly dated WWE Superstar Paige.