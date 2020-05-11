



– Fort Worth ISD is preparing to celebrate the Class of 2020 with virtual graduations on Saturday, June 20 (schedule below).

The following week students may also participate in outdoor ‘in-person’ celebrations, following recently-issued TEA guidelines for such ceremonies (schedule below).

“After speaking last week with student leaders, we decided to add the option of an additional celebration,” said Superintendent Kent P. Scribner. “This second event will follow newly-released TEA directives and social distancing protocols for these outdoor celebrations.”

Almost 5,000 seniors are expected to participate in the online ceremonies; the outdoor events are voluntary and will have limited audience members.

The outdoor celebrations will also be contingent on public health conditions and will take place at either Farrington Field or Clark Stadium, the District’s two largest outdoor athletic venues from June 23-26.

The district will follow CDC guidelines for social distancing.

“When I met with the student leaders via Zoom last week, I was impressed with their maturity and their understanding of the complex situation we all now face,” Dr. Scribner said. “Their commitment to doing the right thing for everyone was impressive. We were determined to find a way to do something safely and Commissioner Morath’s new guidelines allow us to do so.”

The District announced in late April that large gathering requirements established as a result of the COVID-19 virus would make it necessary to have a virtual event. After meeting with 25 senior class presidents in an online conference call, Dr. Scribner agreed to add the option of in-person celebrations at the District’s two largest football stadiums.

“We have always wanted to find a way to allow the Class of 2020 to celebrate their hard work and achievements,” Dr Scribner added. “The virtual graduation will be the official ceremony; the commencement celebration, if conditions allow, will be a voluntary gathering that will give students an opportunity to see each other in person, and share their joy.”

During the virtual graduation via online streaming, students will be able to share photos of themselves in cap and gown – as well a personalized video message as they “move the tassel” to indicate their status as newly-minted graduates.

A link will enable an unlimited number of family and friends to participate from any location.

This process provides each new graduate their individual #MoveTheTassel moment with a personalized video file to share with loved ones on social media.

“We believe the decision to have virtual graduation ceremonies is in the best interest of everyone involved,” said Superintendent Kent P. Scribner. “Then, if conditions allow, the in-person event will give our seniors the option of a second celebration where they can see each other and capture another memory.”

Graduating seniors will receive individual notices from their schools telling them when they can pick up their caps and gowns and other commencement regalia and providing other instructions to participate in the online ceremony.

Schedule for Virtual Graduations on June 20, 2020:

11:00 a.m.

Arlington Heights High School

Dunbar High School

North Side High School

Southwest High School

Trimble Technical High School

World Languages Institute

1:00 p.m.

Marine Creek Collegiate High School

Paschal High School Polytechnic High School

TCC/South Collegiate High School

Texas Academy of Biomedical Sciences

3:00 p.m.

Benbrook High School

Carter-Riverside High School

Diamond Hill Jarvis High School

South Hills High School

Success High School

5:00 p.m.

Boulevard Heights (Combined with Jo Kelly)

Eastern Hills High School

Jo Kelly School (Combined with Boulevard Heights)

O.D. Wyatt High School

Transition Center

Western Hills High School

Young Men’s Leadership Academy

Young Women’s Leadership Academy

Schedule and locations for Voluntary In-Person Celebrations:

FRIDAY June 19, 2020

Boulevard Heights Boulevard Heights Outdoor Facility at 7:00 p.m.

Kelly School Boulevard Heights Outdoor Facility at 7:00 p.m.

Transition Center Boulevard Heights Outdoor Facility at 7:00 p.m.

MONDAY June 22, 2020

Arlington Heights High School Farrington Field at 7:00 p.m.

TUESDAY, June 23, 2020

Carter Riverside High School Farrington Field at 9:00 am.

Success High School Clark Stadium at 9:00 a.m.

Diamond Hill High School Clark Stadium at 7:00 p.m.

Young Women’s Leadership Academy Farrington Field at 7:00 p.m.

Young Men’s Leadership Academy Farrington Field at 7:00 p.m.

World Language Institute Farrington Field at 7:00 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, June 24, 2020

Benbrook Middle High School Farrington Field at 9:00 a.m.

Marine Creek Collegiate High School Clark Stadium at 9:00 a.m.

TCC South Collegiate High School Clark Stadium at 9:00 a.m.

Texas Academy Biomedical Sciences Clark Stadium at 9:00 a.m.

Paschal High School Clark Stadium at 7:00 p.m.

Trimble Technical High School Farrington Field at 7:00 p.m.

THURSDAY, June 25, 2020

Polytechnic High School Farrington Field at 9:00 a.m.

Southwest High School Clark Stadium at 9:00 a.m.

South Hills High School Clark Stadium at 7:00 p.m.

Western Hills High School Farrington Field at 7:00 p.m.

FRIDAY June 26, 2020

Dunbar High School Farrington Field at 9:00 a.m.

O.D. Wyatt High School Clark Stadium at 9:00 a.m.

Eastern Hills High School Clark Stadium at 7:00 p.m.

North Side High School Farrington Field at 7:00 p.m.

