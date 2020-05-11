WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Parker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide after a man and woman were found dead outside a home in the 300 block of RT Lane on Sunday night.
Sheriff’s Deputy and Public Information Officer Danie Huffman said deputies responded to a shots-fired call shortly before 9 p.m.
Deputies discovered a 60-year-old male and 56-year-old female, deceased on the ground near the home.
“Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of these individuals,” Huffman said. “The address shows to have a prior history which is part of the active investigation. As a matter of policy, we do not release prior histories regarding active cases.”
The cause and manner of death for both individuals are pending autopsy results which will be determined by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Huffman added no further details about the case will be publicly released due to the ongoing investigation.