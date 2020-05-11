DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man and woman are in jail after a 6-year-old boy was found with his hands tied behind his back inside a shed in Dallas.
Police found the child behind the home on Coston Drive around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night.
When they asked the boy’s grandmother where he was, she told officers he was with his mother. But when they walked toward the back of the house, they found a man living in the back of the property who pointed them toward the shed.
Officers told the grandmother to open the shed or they would break down the door. She opened it and police found the boy.
His grandmother said he was only in there that one time as punishment. But her boyfriend (who lives in the house) said for at least two weeks, confinement in the shed was the child’s punishment since he was stealing food.
The boy told officers the alleged abuse started since he “got out of school for this corona thing.”
