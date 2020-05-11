DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man and woman are in jail after a 6-year-old boy was found with his hands tied behind his back inside a shed in Dallas.
Police found the child behind the home on Coston Drive around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night.
When they asked the boy’s grandmother, later identified as Esmerelda Lira, 53, where he was, she told officers he was with his mother. But when they walked toward the back of the house, they found a man living in the back of the property who pointed them toward the shed.
Officers told the grandmother to open the shed or they would break down the door. She opened it and police found the boy.
His grandmother said he was only in there that one time as punishment. But her boyfriend, Jose Balderas, 64, said for at least two weeks, confinement in the shed was the child’s punishment since he was stealing food.
The boy told officers the alleged abuse started since he “got out of school for this corona thing.”
Bond for Lira is set at $100,000 and Balderas’ bond is also $100,000.
They both facing felony charges of endangering a child for placing him in imminent danger.
Not sure where the child’s mother is, or why they were with the grandmother…. but I pray they do not make this little boy ever have to see his grandmother again. Having to see the grandmother or the boyfriend again will just traumatize him all over again. God bless all the children that were removed from this home and help them find homes in the arms of someone who will love them and treat them as humans.