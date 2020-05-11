CANADA (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – Since the coronavirus pandemic hit North America, at least 150 people in one city in Canada have been charged with street racing or stunt racing — including a teenager driving 191 mph.

The Ontario Provincial Police has seen a rise in “stunt driving” cases.

An officer pulled over a 19-year-old along the Queen Elizabeth Highway in Ontario for driving 308 kph — or 191 miles an hour.

“This is the fastest speed that I’ve ever heard of,” OPP Sergeant Kerry Schmidt said in a video posted on Periscope.

Schmidt noted that the speed limit is 100 kph (62 mph), and there are areas where it reaches 110 kph (68 mph). The driver was going triple the speed limit.

“This is absolutely egregious for anyone to be going those kinds of speeds,” Schmidt said.

The driver was charged with street racing and criminal dangerous driving, and his license was suspended for seven days and his father’s car was impounded for seven days, Schmidt said. Licenses are automatically suspended for seven days and cars are automatically impounded for seven days for this type of violation in Ontario.

Another 19-year-old passenger was in the vehicle at the time, and both were released at the scene.

Other areas have also seen more speeding during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to recent traffic analytics, drivers in cities in the U.S. — including Chicago and Los Angeles — are reaching speeds roughly 75% higher than the typical speeds before the pandemic.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The CNN Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company contributed to this report.)