  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Abortion, abortion access, abortions, Center for Reproductive Rights, DFW News, Planned Parenthood, Planned Parenthood Texas, pro life, pro-choice, Supreme Court, Texas abortion, Texas Abortions, Texas News, U.S. Supreme Court


WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – More than 15 states, including Texas, could see abortion access “profoundly” reduced if the Supreme Court allows the regulation at the center of June Medical Services v. Russo to be implemented, according to a new report from the Guttmacher Institute shared exclusively with CBS News.

U.S. Supreme Court (credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The high court is considering a 2014 Louisiana law that requires doctors who provide abortions to have privileges to admit patients at a nearby hospital. Supporters of the law say it’s designed to improve patient safety, but critics say it’s intended to shut down clinics that provide abortion.

◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊

Comments

Leave a Reply