WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – More than 15 states, including Texas, could see abortion access “profoundly” reduced if the Supreme Court allows the regulation at the center of June Medical Services v. Russo to be implemented, according to a new report from the Guttmacher Institute shared exclusively with CBS News.
The high court is considering a 2014 Louisiana law that requires doctors who provide abortions to have privileges to admit patients at a nearby hospital. Supporters of the law say it’s designed to improve patient safety, but critics say it’s intended to shut down clinics that provide abortion.
