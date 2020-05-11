NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — During the coronavirus pandemic Texas Senator Ted Cruz has also been busy working on a book about the Supreme Court.
Regnery Publishing announced Monday that the book, called “One Vote Away”, would draw upon the Texas Republican’s long legal background to provide an inside look at key court decisions.
“With the perspective only a veteran government leader and seasoned Supreme Court advocate can bring, Cruz will outline these crucial Court battles as a powerful wakeup call to Americans to the exceptional power of a single Supreme Court vote against the backdrop of the 2020 election and in the decades to come,” according to a statement from Regnery, a conservative publisher.
Cruz previously wrote the memoir “A Time for Truth.”
Before first being elected to the U.S. Senate, in 2012, Cruz served as Texas solicitor general from 2003-2008 and also spent several years in private practice.
The new book is expected to be published in October.
