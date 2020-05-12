HORIZON CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — When federal agents went to the West Texas home of a man accused of making online threats that included a photo of a weapon and a reference to Walmart they allegedly found multiple firearms — including a machine gun.
The FBI said it received a tip Friday about a social media post with a picture of a weapon and some of the text reading “#watchoutwalmartimcoming #droplikeflys.”
Agents obtained a warrant to search the Horizon City home of Alex R. Barron, 29, which turned up the weapons cache, including at least one fully automatic firearm equipped with a suppressor, according to a joint statement from the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in El Paso.
Barron was arrested Friday and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of a machine gun. Barron has a past criminal history and in 2012 was convicted in El Paso County of a drug-related felony.
The individual that made the social media threats towards the local Walmart stores was arrested by our agents late last night. Thank you to the citizens of El Paso for "Seeing Something and Saying Something" in order to protect our community. #ElPasoStrong pic.twitter.com/SYWLvYoSxT
— FBI El Paso (@FBIElPaso) May 9, 2020
Horizon City is located about 20 miles southeast of El Paso, where a shooter from North Texas — Patrick Crusius — traveled to the area and opened fire at a Walmart on August 3, 2019. Twenty-three people were killed in the attack targeting Latinos, including a man who died just last month from his injuries. Crusius is awaiting trial.
As of Monday, Barron was being held in the El Paso County Jail.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)