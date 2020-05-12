WEATHERRAIN & STORMS IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
HORIZON CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — When federal agents went to the West Texas home of a man accused of making online threats that included a photo of a weapon and a reference to Walmart they allegedly found multiple firearms — including a machine gun.

The FBI said it received a tip Friday about a social media post with a picture of a weapon and some of the text reading “#watchoutwalmartimcoming #droplikeflys.”

Agents obtained a warrant to search the Horizon City home of Alex R. Barron, 29, which turned up the weapons cache, including at least one fully automatic firearm equipped with a suppressor, according to a joint statement from the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in El Paso.

Barron was arrested Friday and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of a machine gun. Barron has a past criminal history and in 2012 was convicted in El Paso County of a drug-related felony.

Horizon City is located about 20 miles southeast of El Paso, where a shooter from North Texas — Patrick Crusius — traveled to the area and opened fire at a Walmart on August 3, 2019. Twenty-three people were killed in the attack targeting Latinos, including a man who died just last month from his injuries. Crusius is awaiting trial.

As of Monday, Barron was being held in the El Paso County Jail.

