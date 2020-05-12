LUFKIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/CBS) – Another person, this time in East Texas, is believed to have died from the novel coronavirus.

Authorities in Lufkin were called to a home after family members could not reach 64-year-old Maria Hernandez.

When police went to the home on Friday, May 8 they found the woman dead.

Family members said Hernandez worked for chicken producer Pilgrim’s Pride and that she had recently been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“While our economy has been ordered open by the state, the responsibility to do everything we can to minimize the spread of this disease remains on us,” said Gerald Williamson, the City of Lufkin Director of Public Safety.

Paramedics adhered to protocols and were in full HAZMAT gear when they went inside the house.

According to the woman’s family, Hernandez developed became ill around April 25 and began over-the-counter medication. She was tested for the coronavirus on May 4 and received her positive diagnosis two days before she was found dead.

Lufkin is about 170 miles southeast of Dallas.

