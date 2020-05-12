



– Frisco ISD is the latest North Texas school district to announce in-person high school graduation ceremonies will be held despite the ongoing concerns about COVID-19.

Some school districts are still reluctant despite pressure from students who say they want the experience.

Booker T. Washington High School senior Aubrey Tierney, 18, finally got her cap and gown and now wants to receive her high school diploma the way she always dreamed about.

“I was looking forward to crossing that stage at the Meyerson and that’s what they promised,” said Tierney.

The Booker T. Washington senior says she is one of hundreds of Dallas ISD students who signed a petition that calls for a traditional graduation ceremony instead of an online event because of COVID-19 concerns.

“I’ve worked for for years and every other district seems to be able to come up with something, but they’re putting us online,” said Tierney.

After hearing that Texas Motor Speedway will host a ceremony for Denton graduates, and AT&T Stadium will do the same for Highland Park graduates, seniors in Dallas and Fort Worth are calling on their school districts to reconsider.

“I’m always sentimental and I always looked forward to having just like that magical moment where it’s like oh I actually feel accomplished, I actually did what I wanted to do with my graduation and my prom and just like having a dream moment,” said Booker T. Washington senior Akira Winfield. ” I don’t know, corona just kind of took it all away.”

“They put all this work at the beginning and then when it’s finally ready to celebrate all your accomplishments it’s gone to waste,” said Maria Price, Akira’s mother.

Frisco ISD announced it will hold in person ceremonies for each high school at Toyota Stadium with graduates allowed to bring up to eight family members.

Other districts like Allen and Garland are also using outdoor stadiums which has Dallas graduates hoping their petition will work.

“I don’t know if it will do anything, but I would be so so surprised and really elated if this worked because this is really like our moment,” said Tierney.

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources