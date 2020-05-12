



– Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson expressed frustration Tuesday about lack of COVID-19 testing availability in Dallas.

He said less than 2% of the population in Dallas County has been tested and with businesses reopening, the need for a robust testing is even more vital.

“I am not interested in finger-pointing or playing the blame game with testing availability. We are where we are and we know we are not where we need to be,” said Mayor Johnson. “Our job as city leaders is to look out for our residents interests.”

Mayor Johnson says he has asked Dr. Kelvin Baggett to be the COVID-19 Health and Healthcare Access Czar for the City of Dallas.

Dr Baggett was not in attendance during the Mayor’s announcement.

The goal is to make sure all communities have access to testing and effectively conducted background tracing.

“This is an all hands on deck situation and it has been from the start,” said Mayor Johnson.

He said everyone has a role to play in getting us through this situation quicker.

“This virus is still spreading. People are still dying,” he said. “Now is not the time for a party at the park or your house. We are not out of the woods yet.”

Mayor Johnson reminded the public to keep social distancing and washing hands often.

