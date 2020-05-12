FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Fort Worth are assuring the community that they are working diligently investigating a weekend shooting at a city park that left two people critically injured.
The shooting happened just before 7:00 p.m. at Village Creek Park, near Wilbarger Street and Highway 287. At least one person opened fire as hundreds of people gathered at the park — some of them reportedly riding ATV’s and drinking alcohol.
Officials estimate the crowd consisted of about 400 people and there were at least five police officers, some using their squad car sirens and public address systems, trying to get people to leave the area when the gunfire started.
After the shots were fired police say officers ran to the aid of the five people wounded.
Addressing the investigation, FWPD issued a statement that said, in part:
“The department would like to reassure the community that we are working diligently to ensure the investigation is concluded as expeditiously as possible while maintaining the integrity of the investigative process.”
Police said they are also working closely with members of the community to ensure that the person/persons responsible are arrested and prosecuted.
Though two of the five people shot were critically injured, police say all of the victims are expected to recover.
The FWPD Gang Unit is investigating and are asking that anyone with information about the shooting call FWPD at at 817-392-4222 or contact Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.