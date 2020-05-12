WATCH AT 3:Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson To Make Announcement Regarding Coronavirus Testing Efforts
By Ken Molestina
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Covid-19, Dallas County Community College District, DCCCD, DFW News, Economy, Job Loss, job skills, Job Training, Now Hiring, Unemployment


FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Unemployment numbers across the country and in North Texas are staggering and economic experts say the trend will continue before the coronavirus pandemic is over.

With that in mind, educators at Dallas County Community College District are offering free programs to help those looking for new jobs learn the skills they will need to get hired.

Mark Hays, the Vice Chancellor of Workforce & Economic Development at DCCCD said, “Our economy is changed forever. That’s not necessarily a bad. Good things will come out of this we just need to get to the point where we understand what this new economy is all about.”

He says the jobs they are helping people retool their skills for pay about around $15 an hour out on the job market.

“Programs like call center specialist, customer service representative, and EMT basic certification, advanced manufacturing and electronics, production processing, web applications specialist,” he said.

He said DCCCD feels a responsibility to give back to the community by offering the free training.

“That’s what we are here for that’s what we do,” he said. “The taxpayers of Dallas County have been generous to us. We have a burden to meet. If not us, who?”

If you would like to apply for any of the programs, click here.

To see all the companies looking to fill positions, click here.

