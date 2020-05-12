TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County Public Health director Vinny Taneja said 37% of positive coronavirus cases in the county have come from facility outbreaks such as long term care, retirement communities, jails and prisons.
Tarrant County has increased test sites, but has had trouble filling appointment slots.
Taneja expressed concern that though more tests are available, people are not showing up to get them. And for those who are qualifying, about 95% are testing negative.
“From a big picture trend, we are going down and have been declining for the last nine days,” he said.
County reported data shows hospitalizations and visits to ER appear to have leveled off in the last week.
During a Tarrant County commissioners court meeting Tuesday morning, some county leaders talked about their concerns about people working amid the ongoing pandemic.
Testing was offered to more than 300 staff members there, and Taneja said only 91 people took the test. No one tested positive. Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley emphasized he wants every employee there tested.
Another round of tests are scheduled for county employees on Wednesday.