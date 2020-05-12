  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMFBI
    9:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:child pornography, Child sexual abuse, DFW News, Douglas Stephen Groover, prison sentence, Sexual Abuse, Texas News

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man from Water Valley, Texas, northwest of San Angelo, was sentenced Tuesday to serve 60 years in prison for producing hundreds of videos and images of himself sexually abusing a child.

Douglas Stephen Groover, 37, was sentenced after pleading guilty in February 2020 to two counts of production of child pornography.

Douglas Groover (credit: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office)

The sentence also included a lifetime term of supervised release and a restitution award of $53,000.

According to court documents, in addition to the hundreds of videos and images he created of himself sexually abusing a minor, he also admitted to sexually abusing at least two additional minors.

Groover also admitted to maintaining a large collection of child pornography, which included depictions of the sexual abuse of infants and toddlers, sadism and bestiality.

Comments

Leave a Reply