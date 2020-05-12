



The Texas Rangers have announced a concert event at Globe Life Field that will allow residents to enjoy live music from their vehicles.

The QuikTrip “Concert In Your Car” event will have residents park their vehicle in a designated spot in a lot, watch the live stage performances and listen through a radio station.

The event will run from June 4 through 7 and will feature one-hour live performances per day. Residents will be able to purchase tickets online starting Friday, which will give them a parking spot. Organizers said the max capacity will be 400.

Organizers said they have taken many social distancing guidelines into account for the event such as vehicle spacing and bathrooms.

The acts include the Eli Young Band, Whiskey Myers, Pat Green and the Josh Abbott Band with Kevin Fowler.

Join myself and @kevinfowler at Globe Life Field on June 7 for a fun experience during wild times. Tickets go on sale Friday, but you can get yours early by joining our e-mailing list at https://t.co/e4ZweSsDoT. See the full lineup and find more info here: https://t.co/wEYT7HFp20 pic.twitter.com/4N81Z1hWRc — Josh AbboŦŦ (@joshabbottband) May 12, 2020

Although Globe Life Field was completed in March, it has not yet opened to the public due the coronavirus pandemic. Its first event was supposed to be a Chris Stapleton concert and then a Rangers exhibition game, but both were postponed.

However, the Rangers’ new home will play host to several North Texas school districts for Class of 2020 graduations in early June. This includes Burleson, Mansfield and Mesquite school districts.

As of Monday, there has been no official announcement on the start of the MLB regular season as officials continue to look for ways to keep players and staff safe and healthy. The growing consensus is that the season would begin with no fans in the stands.