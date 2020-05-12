WEATHER
STORMS IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
Video
Dallas Mayor Announces New COVID-19 Healthcare Access Czar
Mayor Eric Johnson said he wants to see a lot more testing, too.
2 minutes ago
2020 Graduates: 6PM Segment May 12
8 minutes ago
6-Year-Old Dallas Boy Found Tied In Shed Describes Abuse: Sprayed With Hose, Kicked, Not Allowed In House
The child told child abuse detectives during a forensic interview, whenever his grandmother left the home, she put him in the shed, tied him up and told him he was bad.
10 minutes ago
Latest Headlines
Gov. Abbott Talks Shelley Luther Case, Further Plans For Reopening Texas
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joined CBS 11 News at 5 p.m. Tuesday and discussed the case surrounding Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther and his plans for further reopening businesses in Texas.
Stimulus Check Deadline: You Have Until Wednesday To Give The IRS Your Bank Information
After Wednesday, the IRS will send millions of files to the Bureau of Fiscal Services to have paper checks printed.
Latest Forecast
A Lot Of Rain Remains In Forecast With A Few Breaks
Don't put away those umbrellas yet. More rain is expected throughout North Texas.
2 hours ago
Weather Stories
DFW Weather: Temperatures In 90s Monday, Storm Chances In Evening
Monday is expected to be the hottest day of the week in North Texas, and there will also be storm chances to keep an eye on later in the evening.
Investigators Say Lightning Sparked 3 House Fires Overnight In Less Than 2 Hours
Fire investigators said they believe lightning caused three overnight house fires that happened within less than a couple of hours of each other overnight in Frisco.
Line Of Storms Move To The South After Causing Damage Across North Texas Overnight
The metroplex was spared the worst of the storms on Tuesday night, but some North Texans were hit with multiple rounds of severe weather.
Cowboys
'Pay The Man': Former Eagles QB Donovan McNabb Weighs In On Dak Prescott's Contract Negotiations With Cowboys
The former Eagles QB turned NFL analyst had a simple message for the Cowboys in regards to Dak's contract situation: Pay the man.
Rangers
Some Rangers Fans Who Bought Tickets To Games Not Played Anxiously Await Refunds
The Texas Rangers would have played their 30th game of the season this week. But there are no games happening at Globe Life Field.
Mavericks
Sale Of Dallas Mavericks Face Coverings To Benefit Food Bank
The three reusable, anti-dust face coverings sell for for $24.99 and they will ship on May 30.
Stars
Dry Ice! The American Hockey League Cancels Remainder Of Season And Playoffs
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on another professional sport. On Monday the American Hockey League canceled the rest of its season and shifted its focus toward next season.
Latest Videos
Latest Headlines
Order In, Stay Safe and Support Local Spots!
Changing the World, One Sandwich at a Time.
Step Right Up to Lone Star Circus School
Sweet Treat Lessons at Funkytown Donuts
Six Flags Over Texas Debuts 'El Diablo' The World’s Tallest Loop Coaster
We hear it's a devil of a ride! El Diablo, the 14th loop coaster at Six Flags Over Texas, opens to the public today.
American Airlines To Require Passengers To Wear Masks During Coronavirus Pandemic
Face coverings are already required for flight attendants during every mainline and regional flight effective Friday, May 1.
More
The Reopening Of Texas
May 12, 2020 at 5:59 pm
Filed Under:
Coronavirus
,
Covid-19
,
Economy
,
Reopening Texas
CBS 11 details the next steps, the extreme measures businesses are taking, and your rights as a customer on a special edition of CBS 11 News Wednesday at 6PM on CBS 11 News.
Special Will Be Posted Here After It Airs
