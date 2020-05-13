PARK CITIES, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Town of Highland Park and the City of University Park announced Wednesday there will be no July 4 parade and the post-parade celebration in Goar Park this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
The town and city said in a news release, “As Texas continues to reopen for business, regardless of the guidelines and recommendations that are presented in the next several weeks, it’s apparent social distancing is one practice that will remain far beyond July 4. For that reason, above all others, in partnership; the Rotary Club, Town and City have made the difficult decision to not host a July 4 parade and Goar Park celebration this year.”
The entities said they believe this decision is best for everyone in the interest of public health.
“We know this announcement will come as a great disappointment for many. We are disappointed too.”
The Park Cities 4th of July Parade Facebook page will have details about alternative fun activities as the holiday gets closer.