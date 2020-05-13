GRAND SALINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday night for 14-year-old WiIlow Sirmans.
She is described as white, three-feet tall, strawberry blonde hair, blue eyes with braces on her teeth.
Police are looking for Austen Walker, 21, in connection with Sirmans’ abduction.
He is described as white, 5’9″, 140 pounds with brown hair, green eyes, a tattoo on his left arm and a tattoo and scare on his right arm.
They were last heard from in Grand Saline, Texas on Monday.
Law enforcement officials say they believe the child to be in “grave or immediate danger.”
ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Willow Sirmans from Grand Saline, TX, on 05/13/2020. pic.twitter.com/N83lRkwX9M
— Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) May 14, 2020
Anyone with information regarding the abduction can call 911 or the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-567-4133.