ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Arlington Independent School District has announced it will be holding its Class of 2020 graduation ceremonies at AT&T Stadium thanks to the Jerry Jones family.

The district said it was originally going to hold in-person graduations at the University of Texas at Arlington’s College Park Center. However, officials were told ceremonies couldn’t be held indoors due to guidelines in place for the coronavirus pandemic.

With a little help from the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Arlington Youth Foundation and Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President Charlotte Jones, the district will be able to continue on with in-person events using the home of the Cowboys.

“We are humbled and grateful to the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Arlington Youth Foundation and Charlotte Jones for their extraordinary expression of generosity,” said Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos. “For our more than 4,000 seniors at seven high schools we know that being able to graduate in a beautiful location with their classmates and families present will be more meaningful than ever.”

Officials said there will still be restrictions in place in order to comply with safety and public health guidelines. Students and parents can expect health screenings and social distancing at the events.

Officials also released the schedule for the seven high schools.

June 5: Lamar High School – 3:30 p.m.

June 6: Arlington High School – 10 a.m.

June 6: Seguin High School – 3 p.m.

June 7: Arlington Collegiate High School – 10 a.m.

June 7: Bowie High School – 3 p.m.

June 7: Sam Houston High School – 8 p.m.

“High school graduation is one of the most significant moments of a young person’s life, “said Charlotte Jones. “It is also very meaningful for the parents of all of the students who are reaching this milestone. We are so very proud to be able to, in our own way, help to make this event as special as it can possibly be in these most difficult of times.”

Other districts are also holding their graduations at AT&T Stadium, including Burleson, Cleburne and Coppell ISDs.