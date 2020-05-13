



The mayors of Dallas and Fort Worth have taken notice of CEO Elon Musk’s frustration with orders that shut down production at Tesla’s factory in Fremont, California.

It started last weekend when Musk threatened to move Tesla’s headquarters to Texas or Nevada as the factory remained closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately… Tesla is the last carmaker left in CA,” Musk tweeted.

Late Tuesday evening, Alameda County, where the factory is located, said it would allow the company to reopen as soon as next week as long as it met certain safety and public health measures. However, Musk said Monday he would be reopening for production on Monday even in defiance of orders.

Although the factory was eventually given the go-ahead to reopen, it was not before leaders in North Texas made their pitches to the Tesla CEO about bringing the company’s headquarters to the Metroplex.

In a response to Gov. Greg Abbott’s tweet about Musk’s threat, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said: “Dallas will be the first major city in Texas to rebound from COVID-19 if I have anything to do with it. Southern Dallas would be a wonderful location for Tesla. Let’s make it happen,

@GregAbbott_TX!”

Dallas will be the first major city in Texas to rebound from COVID-19 if I have anything to do with it. Southern Dallas would be a wonderful location for Tesla. Let’s make it happen, @GregAbbott_TX! — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) May 9, 2020

Johnson later added, “We think big here and we never take out eye off the future, even during a pandemic. I’m committed to protecting both lives and livelihoods in our great city!”

The Dallas mayor wasn’t the only North Texas leader to call for a Tesla headquarters. Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price also made her case Tuesday evening.

“Hey@elonmusk, Cali is so yesterday — #FortWorth is NOW. We have more available land than any other major city in #Texas. Our industry-leading @HillwoodDevelop mobility and innovation zone was a leader at this year’s @CES,” Price tweeted.

Hey @elonmusk, Cali is so yesterday — #FortWorth is NOW. We have more available land than any other major city in #Texas. Our industry-leading @HillwoodDevelop mobility and innovation zone was a leader at this year’s @CES.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/PnbtIesHnM — Betsy Price (@MayorBetsyPrice) May 13, 2020

“Above all, we’ve got a trailblazing, pioneering spirit and a community unlike any other. Tequila shots (post @Tesla test-drive and site visits) on me when you come to see #FortWorthNow,” she added.

While Musk has not responded to these tweets from the mayors, it appears North Texas leaders are leaving the door open for Tesla.

Musk is no stranger to Texas, however. His SpaceX company has a rocket production center and test site about several miles east of Brownsville. Recently, the company has been performing tests in order to eventually send humans to the moon and Mars.