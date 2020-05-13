



– The Dallas City Council unanimously approved a contract Wednesday to provide mobile COVID-19 testing to residents in underserved communities without access to transportation.

Mobile testing is set to launch Friday, May 15.

“COVID-19 testing is critical to both our public health response and our economic recovery efforts,” Mayor Eric Johnson said in a statement. “This service will also provide equity in our fight against this pandemic by ensuring testing access for our vulnerable and underserved communities. While this disease has pushed us away from each other physically, we cannot let it tear us apart and deepen the divide in our city between the haves and have-nots.”

“We need more testing, tracing, and care, and this is an essential step building equity for our most vulnerable residents,” said Councilwoman Jennifer Gates, who was asked by Mayor Johnson to help coordinate healthcare data. “We will continue to explore more options to increase testing and work with all levels of government to see that increase.”

To be eligible for COVID-19 Mobile Testing, residents must:

Reside in one the following ZIP codes: 75211, 75215, 75216, 75217 or 75227.

NOT have transportation and NOT have means to get to a testing site.

Residents must also have at least one of the four symptoms listed below:

Temperature of 99.6 degrees Fahrenheit or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Recent direct contact with a person diagnosed with COVID-19

“It is our hope that this additional testing will fill a void for those individuals who do not have the means to travel to an existing testing site,” said Jon Fortune, Assistant City Manager over public safety. “The mobile testing will provide up to 60 tests per day in targeted ZIP codes, where we think there is an important need for enhancement in testing.”

The COVID-19 mobile testing appointments can be scheduled between the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., 7 days a week through the UrgentCare2GO screening line by calling 1-888-601-0568.

COVID-19 mobile testing appointments will be scheduled at no cost to eligible residents during two-hour time slots with a maximum capacity of 60 appointments a day.

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources