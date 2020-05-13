DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD students voiced their frustrations Wednesday afternoon over the district’s decision to move ahead with virtual graduations for its Class of 2020.

Those students looked to hopefully change the minds of district officials in order to have in-person graduation ceremonies even as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The group could be seen with face masks on and signs in hand in front of the the district’s administration building as the students wonder why they are forced to have virtual graduations while other North Texas districts are still able to hold in-person ones.

Many districts are holding in-person ceremonies at venues like Texas Motor Speedway and AT&T Stadium with strict social distancing guidelines. However, Dallas ISD will stick to virtual events for its 37 high schools.

“A tornado took out school. We won’t let you take our in-person graduation!” one sign at the protest read. It was in reference to the North Texas tornado outbreak in October 2019 that tore through the area, including Dallas schools.

Dallas ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa said Tuesday that he had reconsidered the plans, but he made the final decision after consulting with health officials.

“I could literally sit in my living room in my pajamas and watch graduation. What? What? Does nobody else think that’s crazy? Does nobody else think that’s wrong?” senior Alyssa Rodriguez said.

Ultimately, the virtual graduations are for the safety of the students, families and staff, according to the district.

Students still went on with their protest Wednesday but it’s unclear if it will change the minds of district officials.