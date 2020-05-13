Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The COVID-19 testing sites at an American Airlines Center parking garage and at the Ellis Davis Field House, which are supported by FEMA, will continue operations through at least June 30, Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday.
They were set to end after May 31.
On Tuesday, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson wrote a letter to U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, requesting the extension of the two federally-supported Covid-19 drive-thru testing sites and the doubling of capacity.
“Our federal partners play a crucial role in rapidly expanding COVID-19 testing in Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank our federal partners for extending the operations of these community-based testing sites and remain committed to our ongoing collaboration as we mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”
Similar sites in El Paso, Houston (2) and Harris County (2) are also extended through the end of June.
It’s why the Governor stated the metric will be hospitalizations and death rates which dictate re-opening since test-positives will increase due to more testing in the metros.
In any case, test-positives should also fall since this particular virus can’t take the heat and it’s not drifting (mutating).