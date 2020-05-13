DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – He helped bring a grocery store to an area of south Dallas considered a food desert for many years — Glen Oaks Crossings at Loop 12 and I-35 created hundreds of jobs.

Now, developer Terrence Maiden is taking on a new project.

“This is home for me so I really do care about this community,” ​Russell Glen CEO and Managing Partner Terrence Maiden said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dallas’ southern sector zip codes are seeing some of the highest number of cases.

“​I think a lot of that is lack of access to quality health care options and also the lack of grocery stores,” ​Maiden said.

Maiden is continuing to address those challenges. ​Right now, he’s working with a team of developers on the Red Bird Mall redevelopment.

A Parkland hospital clinic is being built which is expected to open next year and there are plans for a UT Southwestern medical office. He’s in talks with grocery stores. ​

The overall goal is to make sure people who live in surrounding ​neighborhoods have access to the same resources as people who live in ​other parts of the city.

At Wednesday’s city council meeting, council members ​approved a plan that will take $3 million ​from 2018 bond funds to put towards redeveloping the mall. ​

“It is putting people back to work,” Dallas City Councilman District 8​ Tennell Atkins said. “It is serving everyone.” ​

On top of this, the city council also approved a plan to put $660,000 of federal coronavirus relief funds towards mobile COVID-19 testing for people who can’t get to a drive-thru testing site. ​

It will be available for zip codes with high numbers of coronavirus cases: 75215, 75216, 75217, 75227. All of them are located south of I-30.

“There’s been a lot of excitement from the community,” Maiden said. “It’s fulfilling when you know you can come in and address a void in the area.” ​