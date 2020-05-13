NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – On Wednesday hundreds of people practiced social distancing and lined up in their vehicles to get free food at two North Texas Food Bank mobile pantry locations.
Volunteers and members of the Texas National Guard helped distribute the food boxes to families in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
Drive-through clients received boxes filled with fresh fruit, vegetables and dried goods.
Long lines of cars were waiting before the 9:00 a.m. distribution time at R. L. Turner High School in Carrollton.
“This is fabulous, absolutely fantastic,” said Enid Fritts as she sat in her vehicle wearing a protective mask. “I’m on a limited income and this is just really, really helpful.”
The boxed food was either placed in the trunk of vehicles or on the hood, roof, or trunk so that people could drive forward and put the box wherever they wanted.
There was also a drive-thru food pantry event held at Mountain View College in Dallas.