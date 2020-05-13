LITTLE ELM (CBSDFW.COM) – Police today released a photo of the car they say belongs to a man who attacked a runner Tuesday morning in Little Elm.

It happened near Union Park Boulevard and Fishtrap Road in the Union Park subdivision north of U.S. 380 in Little Elm.

Police said the woman’s attacker was dressed in all black, with a black hoodie, and a black and white bandana scarf around his face. He is between 5’11” and 6′ tall and between 240 and 270 pounds.

The victim fought back, potentially injuring the subject. When her attacker fled the scene, nearby video cameras recorded his car.

Police said it’s a 2019 or 2020 Cadillac XT4 Premium in Twilight Blue.

Frisco Police said their officers are talking to Little Elm about the attack in light of a similar one they had in February. In that assault, a 54-year-old woman was injured by a man while jogging in The Trails neighborhood.

After speaking with the victim, detectives were able to obtain a better description of the alleged suspect.

The victim in the Frisco case described the suspect as an approximately 5’6” to 5’7” stocky/heavyset male who had a distinct bowleg walk. He was dressed in all black at the time of the assault.

The Little Elm Police Department is asking anyone who sees this vehicle or a person fitting the description with fresh injuries to call the department at 214-975-0460.