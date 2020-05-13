Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are searching for someone who stalked a motorcyclist, then shot him Wednesday morning in Dallas.
The shooting happened at about 2:15 a.m. in the 5700 block of University Hills Boulevard.
The victim told police he was riding his motorcycle in/out of traffic when he noticed a car following him. When he turned onto University Hills Boulevard the driver of that car shot him one time.
The man wrecked his motorcycle after he was shot into a curb in the 1200 block of Whispering Trail.
Dallas Fire-Rescue took him to the hospital where he’s currently in stable condition.
The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival.