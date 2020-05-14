DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County health officials have reported 235 more cases of COVID-19, along with the deaths of six more city of Dallas residents.
Officials said the six recent deaths are a man in his 50s, a woman in her 60s, two men in their 60s and two men in their 90s. One of the men in his 90s was also a resident at a long-term care facility.
With the 235 new cases, Dallas County is now at 6,837 total cases of COVID-19, which is the second-highest total for a county in the state. Harris County remains at the top with about 8,600 cases.
Officials also reported that over 80% of patients who required hospitalization and named their employment have been “critical infrastructure workers.”
According to officials, this includes workers in health care, transportation, food and agriculture, and first responders.
Officials said about two-thirds of hospitalizations have been residents under 65 years old and that about half of them do not have high-risk conditions.
“Today’s numbers of positive cases are around the same level that we’ve seen for the last 10 days and today’s numbers of deaths, while significant and sad, still leave us on pace to have a less deadly week than last week…” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.