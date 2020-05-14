Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – She’s in the high risk group for serious problems if she got COVID-19.
Kathyrn Simonson, 97, did get it and she beat it.
Medical City Dallas nursing and patient care teams cheered Simonson as she was discharged from the hospital on Thursday.
Simonson, from Dallas, was admitted to Medical City Dallas on March 26 for a high fever and altered mental status.
She spent 49 days in the hospital – 20 of them in a COVID-19 unit.
Nurses applauded Simonson and wished her well as she was wheeled down the hallway of the rehabilitation unit on her way out of the hospital.
Simonson waved and thanked the healthcare heroes who saved her life at Medical City Dallas.
Simonson tested negative for COVID-19 twice before her discharge and has returned home.