GRAND SALINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday night for 14-year-old WiIlow Sirmans.
She was found safe Thursday night in Louisville, Kentucky according to the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office.
More than ten local and federal agencies came together to help locate her in Louisville, Kentucky.
Austen Walker, 21, was arrested for kidnapping.
They were with Courtney Odom in a 2012 white, Toyota Camry with Texas plates.
Odom is also in custody for kidnapping.
Willow’s family is relieved she was recovered safely, authorities said.
No details have been released yet about the child’s relationship with the adults she was found with.
