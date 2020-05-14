DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For the third time during the coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of vehicles — each packed with families in need — lined up at Fair Park in Dallas Thursday morning to receive boxes of much-needed food.
It was, again, one of the largest food giveaways in the area, courtesy of the North Texas Food Bank.
Residents watched as volunteers and members of the National Guard put boxes of food into hundreds of vehicles on Thursday.
“There are no words to explain how I feel, just waiting in line and thinking people are taking time out of their day to help families like mine,” said resident Sylvia Garcia.
Another resident, a local teacher, said she waited in the long line to get food for her students.
“So I’m a teacher, and several of my students have a need for food and they don’t have the transportation to make it to food pickups… So I go to pantries to keep them fed,” said JaRhondaLynn Cameron.
Gratitude was also handed out from the many recipients who were thankful for the giveaway.
“It says Dallas really cares about its people and going to feed us, even with a little it, it’s a blessing,” said resident Claudia Frausto.