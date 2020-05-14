McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Uninsured Collin County residents can now get free testing and physical evaluations for COVID-19.
The Commissioners Court on Monday authorized $3 million to cover costs associated with testing Collin County uninsured residents of all ages through a voucher system, where the county will be billed directly by local healthcare providers. The funding comes from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The testing service includes FDA-approved COVID-19 testing and a medical evaluation during office or drive-through visits only. The voucher does not cover any prescriptions. Only uninsured Collin County residents are eligible.
So far, PrimaCare Urgent Care (1-855-750-2544) and CommunityMed Urgent Care (972-808-6761) have already agreed to accept the Collin County voucher. Healthcare authorities are urging residents to call providers to see if they will accept the Collin CARES vouchers.
For the insured and underinsured, the U.S. Congress has waived deductibles for COVID-19 testing, They can get tested at the following facilities, which all have their own criteria to meet before testing. Also, online or phone screen is required through the healthcare entities listed. The decision to test is made by the healthcare provider.
- Baylor Scott & White
- Texas Health Resources online or call 682.236.7601 (available 24/7).
- Medical City Healthcare
- Methodist Health System
- Legacy ER: 972.731.5151
- Legacy ER: West 972.688.6020
- iCare: 214.407.8668
- Medco Frisco: 469.707.8447
- Medco Plano: 469.747.0164
- Medical City Stonebridge: 469.408.1400
- Elite Care: 972.378.7878
- FasterCare: 972.234.3299
- Catalyst Health Network or call 214.964.0319.
- Modera Clinic or call 972.987.0458.
- Baylor Plano. Text “BETTER” to 88408. Baylor will send an app to your phone to begin an e-visit.
- Children’s Health or call 844-424-4537.
- Your Healthcare (located in Anna, Texas)
- Visitors must call 972.587.6080 first and must be symptomatic. Appointment only; no walk ins accepted.
- Dallas Drive-Thru Testing (locations in Dallas and surrounding areas)
- Patients must be exhibiting the following symptoms: shortness of breath, cough, fever of 99.6 or higher
- First responders, healthcare workers and drivers for DART can get tested without symptoms.