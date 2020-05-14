(CBSDFW.COM) – Country music star Kenny Chesney announced Thursday his Chillaxification Tour has been postponed due to the coronavirus.
He was set to perform in Houston and San Antonio, but not North Texas.
Chesney tweeted expressing his disappointment and saying he “will not take chances with people I care about.”
When we postponed our first wave of shows, no one imagined we’d be here today.
Still wondering, still uncertain. And I still will not take chances with people I care about.
Click below for more info pic.twitter.com/K6OIyWekK9
— Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) May 14, 2020
“With so many tours needing to move and wanting to make sure we are in the best possible circumstances for No Shoes Nation, I think – and I hate saying this – it’s best to move everything into 2021,” Chesney said in a statement. “In the best interest of everyone … we have decided to quit moving the dates around on the calendar, trying to make a chunk of this year work and go to where we believe we can roll out the entire Chillaxification Tour.”
Tour dates for 2021 have not been scheduled.
Tickets will be valid for rescheduled shows and refund options will be available when rescheduled show dates are announced.