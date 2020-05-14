Filed Under:Chillaxification Tour, concert tour, Coronavirus, Country Music, Covid-19, DFW News, Houston, Kenny Chesney, San Antonio, Texas News, tour postponed


(CBSDFW.COM) – Country music star Kenny Chesney announced Thursday his Chillaxification Tour has been postponed due to the coronavirus.

He was set to perform in Houston and San Antonio, but not North Texas.

Chesney tweeted expressing his disappointment and saying he “will not take chances with people I care about.”

“With so many tours needing to move and wanting to make sure we are in the best possible circumstances for No Shoes Nation, I think – and I hate saying this – it’s best to move everything into 2021,” Chesney said in a statement. “In the best interest of everyone … we have decided to quit moving the dates around on the calendar, trying to make a chunk of this year work and go to where we believe we can roll out the entire Chillaxification Tour.”

Kenny Chesney performs during Kenny Chesney’s The Big Revival Tour & Jason Aldean’s Burn It Down 2015 at Rose Bowl on July 25, 2015 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Tour dates for 2021 have not been scheduled.

Tickets will be valid for rescheduled shows and refund options will be available when rescheduled show dates are announced.

