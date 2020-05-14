Comments
IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has activated a CLEAR Alert for Ali “Oliver” Raheem Muhammed, 25, who was last seen 11 days ago.
The Irving Police Department requested the alert for Muhammed, who has a history of mental illness.
He was last seen at 4501 W. Pioneer Drive on May 5, 2020 at noon. He was wearing black jeans, brown flannel shirt and carrying a brown backpack.
Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call Irving police at 972-273-1010.
State legislation created the Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue (CLEAR) Alert program in 2019. It helps law enforcement agencies find adults who are missing, kidnapped, or abducted and in immediate danger of injury or death.