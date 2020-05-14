



– While Six Flags has not determined when theme parks in Texas and across the country will open after coronavirus stay-at-home orders are lifted, they have come up with a plan to prevent overcrowding — reservations.

The world’s largest regional theme park company will soon be launching an online guest reservation system.

Six Flags officials say the new system will, in addition to avoiding overcrowding, allow parks to manage daily attendance levels in accordance with Centers for Disease Control social distancing recommendations.

“We are excited about reopening our parks and getting back to the business of fun; however, we want to do so in the safest possible manner. By having guests pre-register before they visit, we can plan ahead,” said Six Flags CEO Mike Spanos.

The new system will require guests with a single-day ticket, group ticket, membership, or season pass to make a reservation for a specific visit date. I addition to choosing a date and approximate time when they want to visit the park, guests will have to watch a video describing new social distancing and sanitizing procedures acknowledge that they understand the Six Flags health policy.

If all reservations for a particular date are taken, guests will have the option to join a waitlist and they’ll be contacted if additional inventory is released or a guest cancels.

Guests will be contacted electronically (either by email, text, or both) the day before their scheduled visit to confirm every aspect of the reservation process.

The online process will not be an option, any guest wanting to visit a Six Flags park will be required to utilize the reservation system; those without advance reservations will not be allowed to enter.

The new guest reservation process is currently not enabled. The system — accessed at sixflags.com/reserve — will be activated to accept reservations when park reopening dates are confirmed.