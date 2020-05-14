  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

By Keith Russell
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Southern Methodist University starting quarterback Shane Buechele is extremely proud of his Dallas/Fort Worth roots.

He decided to work with his girlfriend, Paige Vasquez, in starting a GoFundMe page dedicated to raising money for Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson’s disaster relief fund.

The goal was $50,000, and they hit that mark and then some.

The couple presented the donation to Mayor Johnson, who said it shows leadership and that future generations are ready to step up.

Buechele said he realizes younger people, at times, haven’t taken the COVID-19 outbreak seriously. So, he’s out to set a powerful example for others to follow.

