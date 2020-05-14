



– While 130 million Americans have received their federal stimulus check, for those left waiting the frustrations are growing.

Anthony Mailloux of Dallas said every time he checks his bank account to see if his stimulus payment has been deposited, he feels forgotten.

After starting an online petition demanding answers from the IRS, Mailloux quickly discovered he’s not the only one who feels this way.

“We feel left out which we know is not intentional, but there is nobody to talk with to get answers, so we feel forgotten,” he explained.

As of Thursday afternoon, more than 8,500 people had signed “The Forgotten 15thers” change.org petition.

The petition’s name comes from April 15 – the day the IRS debuted its “Get My Payment” online tool.

The tool is designed to allow users to provide the IRS with direct deposit information as well as allow them to check the status of their stimulus payment.

It was on April 15 that many of those who have signed the petition said they went online and provided the IRS with their bank account information.

By doing this on the first day, Mailloux said he assumed he would be among the first to receive their checks.

“We are the people who got on proactively on the 15th and said, ‘We need the money. Here is our information. Let us know what’s going on’,” he said.

The petition lead to “The Forgotten 15thers” Facebook group where many have shared their personal stories of financial hardship during the pandemic.

Mailloux said while many may still feel forgotten he hopes “The Forgotten 15thers” movement will let them know they are alone.

“Whether we accomplish something by getting answers from the IRS or not, the movement itself is having a huge benefit in people’s lives,” he said.

