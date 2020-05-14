FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – We know COVID-19 is taking a mental toll on adults, but for kids there’s a huge emotional impact as well.
The lives of kids across the country have been upended because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Children and teens are missing out on birthdays and milestone events like prom and graduation.
“A lot of people will think or say it’s not the end of the world,” said Dr. Nicholas Westers, a clinical psychologist with Children’s Health. “Well it may not be, but it really is a significant factor in their lives.”
According to the CDC, up to 1 in 5 children in the U.S. experience a mental health disorder in a given year.
In North Texas, 130,226 children suffer from an emotional disturbance or addictive disorder according to Children’s Health’s Beyond ABC Report.
For younger kids, Dr. Westers suggested parents ask what they know. Also be sure to have age-appropriate conversations. For teens, ask them what they need.
Dr. Westers also said one of the best things you can do for kids of any age is to lead through example.